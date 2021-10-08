mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jesy Nelson Taps Nicki Minaj For Diddy-Sampled "Boyz" Single

Erika Marie
October 08, 2021 00:35
Boyz
Jesy Nelson Feat. Nicki Minaj

The Bad Boy mogul even made a cameo appearance in the visual that mirrored his music video for "Bad Boys For Life."


She's moved on from her time in the limelight with her group Little Mix, and now UK singer Jesy Nelson has released her debut single "Boyz" with the help of Nicki Minaj. Fans have been impatiently awaiting more news from Minaj regarding her highly anticipated forthcoming album, and while Nicki has been steadily working on the record, she has also appeared on several singles.

Minaj helped Doja Cat and Bia reach new heights when she hopped on the remixes to their tracks "Say So" and "Whole Lotta Money," respectively, and Jesy is hoping that Minaj's magic will help her, as well. "Boyz" samples a Bad Boy classic and Diddy even makes a cameo appearance in the music video. Nicki spins Bad Boy-centered bars on the track that include several artists from the label, perfectly complementing the track's production.

When describing the single to Glamour magazine, Jesy said, "This single is amazing. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it. It’s ballsy, it’s honest and it’s me all over." Stream "Boyz" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All these jelly b*tches actin' real messy
Still a bad b**tch whether I'm sporty or I'm dressy
I don't know why I got the dudes actin' zesty
But I only want a bad boy as my bestie

