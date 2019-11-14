Jess Hilarious recently made her unexpected debut on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood when she got interjected into the drama between Moniece Slaughter, Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones. Jess was busted for trashing talking Apryl to Moniece and calling her a gold digger. In a clip from the show, we saw Jess apologize to Apryl and the duo seemed to be on good terms but now Jess has come through to claim it was all scripted.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jess made her statement on Instagram in a series of posts to her story. "I do not have a problem with Moniece! We're actually cool," she wrote. “The #LHHH scene was very stage and somewhat scripted, but ya’ll knew that already." Apparently Apryl and Jess had a conversation about what they were going to say before the cameras turned on and although Jess didn't want to do it, she felt bad about the whole situation.

"Because my fans know who I am in and out they knew that I was lying through my teeth and they also could see that I was not excited to do th scene, she explained.

As of the status of their friendship now, Jess added: "Me and Apryl are no longer friends and I’m OK with that.”