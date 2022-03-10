Jerry Jones is one of the most famous people in the football world as he is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The billionaire has been embroiled in some big controversies over the years, however, now he must deal with something that affects his family in a pretty significant way.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, a 25-year-old woman by the name of Alexandra Davis is suing Jones as she is claiming that the billionaire is actually her biological father. Jones and her mother reportedly had a fling back in the 90s, and Davis was conceived around that time.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As Davis alleges, Jones and her mother came to an agreement that his identity would be masked, as long as he paid child support, which ended up being in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. This took place back in 1996, and Davis is suing because she doesn't want the agreement to be legally binding anymore. Simply put, she wants everyone to know that Jones is her father.

So far, Jones has not commented on the lawsuit, and for now, there is no update on what Texas will do with the suit. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the football world.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

[Via]