Colin Kaepernick will hold a private workout for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday as he look to finally get back into the NFL for the first time since 2017. On Thursday, the NFL announced 11 teams had already committed to attend the event, which will include on-field drills conducted by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, as well an interview session.

The Dallas Cowboys were not one of those 11 teams and although some reports suggested that they would be sending someone to attend the workout, team owner Jerry Jones says there's no truth to that.

During an appearance on 105.3 FM The Fan on Friday morning, Jones was informed of reports that the Cowboys would be in attendance.

“That’s not correct, we’re not going to have anybody there," said Jones. "Those are taped, and we’ll look at the tape if we need information there.” “We really like where we are with our quarterbacks,” he added. “We’ve got some very young quarterbacks, and that’s the way we think to bring anything up behind Dak is to do it with the young ones like we’re doing.”

The 11 teams that have already confirmed their attendance include Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington. Kaepernick has not yet spoken about the forthcoming workout but he did take to twitter to say that he's been ready and waiting for this moment for the last three years.