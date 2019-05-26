Jeremy Lin has faced all kinds of adversity throughout his NBA career - whether in the guise of a racial issue or simply in situations where he feels slighted by his peers, J Lin has been made to feel unappreciated by his would-be supporters. Had injuries not taken their toll, and his body held up to the sheer physicality of the pro game, Lin may have seen himself moonlight for longer than two weeks at a time. At the end of the day, Lin is a good basketball player, with strong fundamentals. Nobody's consciously disputing that save for the one official who refused him entry at the Fiserv Forum.

Upon witnessing him enter the premises for Game 2, the unnamed arena official stops Lin in his tracks, demanding that he produce a boarding pass before he goes any further. Lin, who normally enters these situations in the company of his teammates or a member of staff, didn't think to bring any "proof of employment" on his person, before making the trip.

"After game two in Milwaukee, I was trying to get to the team bus and one of the dudes in the Milwaukee Arena just screams at me,” Lin told Bill Michaels of Sports Talk Network. "He’s like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?!’ And I’m like, ‘Uh, I’m trying to get to the team bus.’ He’s like, ‘What? Where’s your pass?’

Nevertheless, Jeremy Lin is choosing the high road in letting the incident roll off his back. Although he's only played 26 minutes in the playoffs, Linsanity is still proud to play his bit-role moving forward. Furthermore, Lin showed zero sign of bitterness when his teammates handed him the Eastern Conference Finals trophy in the locker room. Lin's going to the NBA Finals, you can't take that away from him, especially considering he's been a model teammate the whole way through.

