Jeremy Lin was a beloved player during his brief time with the New York Knicks thanks to his playmaking ability, and penchant for hitting clutch shots. Unfortunately, his spotlight quickly faded and he was bounced around the NBA before winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors. Last season, Lin got to play in the Chinese Basketball Association and for the most part, he made a pretty big impact and was able to prove himself as a professional.

Now, Lin is being given a second chance in the NBA as today, he signed a brand new deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is an Exhibit 10 deal which means Lin won't actually be on the roster. Instead, he will be guaranteed a spot on their Santa Cruz team.

Of course, if Lin proves himself throughout the season, he will have a chance to be promoted to the 15-man Warriors roster, which will be competing for a playoff spot this season. If you're a Jeremy Lin fan, this is fantastic news especially since he is one of those players you can't help but root for.

Moving forward, it will be fun to see if he can find himself on the Warriors roster by mid-season.

Harry How/Getty Images