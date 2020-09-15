Jeremy Lin's story has been a rollercoaster ride but, at the end of the day, it's a major success and an inspiration to Asian-born basketball players around the world.

For several months of his career, Lin attracted a media frenzy to the New York Knicks. Linsanity was in full effect and it was amazing to watch. Then, his career kept taking him to new markets, including the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets, and more, where he didn't manage to fit in the culture being built within each organization. During the 2019 NBA season, Lin ended up winning his first-ever championship with the Toronto Raptors, but he was not a major part of their gameplan. He played in eight games that playoffs and only averaged 3.4 minutes per game. He was not retained in the offseason.

After a season with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin has announced that he's returning to the United States to return to the NBA, citing the fact that his work in the league is unfinished.



Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

"This decision has really been the hardest in my life," said Lin in Mandarin on Weibo. "Every morning I would wake up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., thinking, thinking and thinking all the time."

He went on to reveal that he has decided to try his luck during free agency in America, hopefully getting signed to a team where he can contribute at the point guard position.

"In the end, although Shougang has treated me incredibly well … giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams," he said. "I still have time to play and I have to chase this."

It wasn't an easy decision for Lin to leave China, adding that he cried when he told his family, but it's a necessary one in his eyes.

Do you think he's a fit with any team in particular?

