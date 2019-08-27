Jeremy Lin has had a rough go of things in the NBA over the past few years. He started his career with so much promise as a member of the New York Knicks although it eventually all came crashing down. Lin has bounced around the league as of late and this Summer, it didn't seem like there was a team willing to take him. This led to some defeated comments in the media where Lin felt as though he had been forgotten by the league that made him so happy.

"In English, there's a saying and it says, 'Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up,'" Lin said. "But rock bottom seems to be getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough 'cause I feel like in some ways the NBA has given up on me."

Things have taken a positive turn for Lin as he announced through TikTok today that he would be joining the Chinese Basketball Association and would be playing with the Beijing Ducks. Considering where Lin was just a few weeks ago, this is great news and he will surely be a welcomed addition to the team.

We've seen NBA talent excel while playing in China in the past and Lin has the tools to be no different. If he were to become one of the league's best players, perhaps we could see him work his way back to the NBA.

[Via]