Just a week removed from her Super Bowl Halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez has shared that she will be joining in on the Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin's "Ritmo" collaboration. The cut originally appears on the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack and will now feature J-Lo as she takes on the repetitive hook. The songstress teased the new remix via a snippet of the electric new video attached to the project.

"We’re taking RITMO to the next level," echoes the message across the track's collaborators.

It pads onto the hot streak that the Hustlers star has been enjoying as of late. At the Super Bowl, she and Shakira fully tuned into their Latin heritage to craft a triumphant appearance at the halftime show. J Balvin also made a cameo during this performance as well, delivering on a rendition of his "Mi Gente" smash.

"We wanted it to be impactful so that our message was clear and would make a difference," Balvin recently told Entertainment Weekly of the show. "The show was so beautiful and incredibly special. I could feel how the performance raised everyone’s emotions. [It was] full of good vibes. It was an honor to be able to represent our Latino culture on such a big stage. I’m very proud of how it all played out.”