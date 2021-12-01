As Ghislaine Maxwell heads to trial, more and more information regarding the life of Jeffrey Epstein and his relationship with controversial figures like former President Donald Trump has been coming to light. In a new report shared by The Daily Mail, Jill Harth, a celebrity make-up artist and former pageant organizer comes forward with some harrowing stories.

Harth, who claimed that Trump attempted to sexually assault and harass her several times over a five-year period in a 1997 lawsuit, is speaking for the first time on the “close friendship” between the disgraced politician and the late financier. “'They were both seducing women with their money. Trump really came off like he was hot stuff. They had no trouble,” she recalled.

Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The make-up artist explained that the alleged abusers were the “big cojones” amongst a group of rich and powerful men who disturbingly fixated over the pageant scene. “It was a game to them to catch the girl and see who they were going to hook up with. They were in competition with each other. They were both girl hounds.”

It’s been reported that Harth and Trump first crossed paths as she was running the American Dream Calendar Girl beauty competition with her former husband, George Houraney. The New York native was “keen” to get involved, offering himself up as a host and promising promotions being shown at his hotels and casinos worldwide.

Prior to Trump showing interest, Epstein was already visiting some of Harth’s smaller events, although she didn’t officially meet him until a dinner party in January of 1993, which the politican insisted she bring “all the calendar girls” to – Daily Mail notes that this is where Harth alleges her sexual assault took place.

According to the former pageant organizer, the two wealthy friends had much different styles when it came to women, with Trump being astutely obnoxious and Epstein laying low, mostly relying on his connections with ex-Victoria’s Secret head, Les Wexner. “I never heard Jeffrey in my world being aggressive. Trump was very pushy and a big foreboding guy. He was very overpowering. Jeffrey wasn't like that, he wasn't a flamboyant person, but very low-key and didn't say much.”

“So it seemed like Jeffrey was like his wingman, but Jeffrey really used the Victoria's Secret connection. That was his draw. And Donald would also brag, ‘'You know Jeffrey? My friend can get you in Victoria's Secret.’ He did that with the girls.” Harth also mentioned that, while Epstein was alive and not incarcerated, the two lived just two blocks apart in New York.

“He's playing it down now because, obviously, Epstein is now considered a pedophile and he doesn't want to be spoken in the same category,” she told Daily Mail. “They always had women around them. I would even say to the point where the girls were clamoring for their attention. They weren't all teenagers - I had some teenagers in the event, but they were mostly ages from 18 to 30. There were a few underage, I always had a problem with taking them, because I had to watch them like hawks.”

