As millions of Americans continue to be out of work and citizens are awaiting the "new normal" post-pandemic, Jeff Bezos is sitting pretty. The founder and president of Amazon hasn't lost a dime during the COVID-19 quarantine; in fact, Bezos has continued to amass riches like never before. At the top of July, Jeff Bezos was named the richest man of all time after his net worth climbed to $172 billion. Three weeks later, he earned $13 billion in just one day. Now a month after that, Forbes claims that Bezos is the first man to boast a worth over $200 billion.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos has quite the lead on the world's second-richest man, Bill Gates. According to the publication, Gates sits at a little over $116 billion even though the Microsoft co-founder was declared the world's first centibillionaire. What makes Bezos's bank account even more baffling is that if he and his wife would have stayed together, Forbes reports that Bezos would have an additional $63 billion.

Last July, Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott settled their divorce and she walked away with "25% of his Amazon stake." Earlier this year, MacKenzie gave over $1 billion to charity, but she's still considered to be the 14th richest person in the world.

