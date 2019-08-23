Jeezy Returns The Favor To Rick Ross On "06"

After putting their differences aside in the name of the greater good, Jeezy and Rick Ross dropped off a banger on Port Of Miami 2. Now, with Jeezy's TM104: Legend Of The Snowman out worldwide, Rozay has come through to return the favor. Enter "06," a time-capsule to a formative era for both aspiring bosses, before their respective fortunes expanded. Much like its predecessor "Born To Kill," "06" errs on the darker side of the sonic spectrum, a menacing banger laced by D. Rich.

Both bosses slide through as practiced veterans, with Jeezy setting it off with a brief but purposeful verse. "Picture me rollin' n***a, like Pac in the 90s," he spits, setting a tone as to how he wishes to be perceived. Naturally, Ross matches his entrepreneurial panache with his own, opening his bars with a challenge: "soldiers with fortunes, you n***s giggle with groupies / I sold my soul for two Porsches so n****s kill me or sue me." Overall, "06" marks another hit for the combined forces of Snowman and Renzel, a meeting of the bosses if ever there was one.

Quotable Lyrics

Soldiers with fortunes, you n***s giggle with groupies

I sold my soul for two Porsches so n***s kill me or sue me

Smorgasbord full of bitches, nose candy delicious

Rockin' silk turtlenecks, Rolls Royce repetitions