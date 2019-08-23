mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy Returns The Favor To Rick Ross On "06"

Mitch Findlay
August 23, 2019 11:12
3.4K Views
52
6
CoverCover

'06
Jeezy Feat. Rick Ross

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

A meeting of the bosses.


After putting their differences aside in the name of the greater good, Jeezy and Rick Ross dropped off a banger on Port Of Miami 2. Now, with Jeezy's TM104: Legend Of The Snowman out worldwide, Rozay has come through to return the favor. Enter "06," a time-capsule to a formative era for both aspiring bosses, before their respective fortunes expanded. Much like its predecessor "Born To Kill," "06" errs on the darker side of the sonic spectrum, a menacing banger laced by D. Rich.

Both bosses slide through as practiced veterans, with Jeezy setting it off with a brief but purposeful verse. "Picture me rollin' n***a, like Pac in the 90s," he spits, setting a tone as to how he wishes to be perceived. Naturally, Ross matches his entrepreneurial panache with his own, opening his bars with a challenge: "soldiers with fortunes, you n***s giggle with groupies / I sold my soul for two Porsches so n****s kill me or sue me." Overall, "06" marks another hit for the combined forces of Snowman and Renzel, a meeting of the bosses if ever there was one.

Quotable Lyrics

Soldiers with fortunes, you n***s giggle with groupies 
I sold my soul for two Porsches so n***s kill me or sue me
Smorgasbord full of bitches, nose candy delicious
Rockin' silk turtlenecks, Rolls Royce repetitions

Jeezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  6
  3.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jeezy Rick Ross TM 104: The Legend Of The Snowman
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jeezy Returns The Favor To Rick Ross On "06"
52
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject