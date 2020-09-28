Today marks Jeezy's 43rd birthday, and the rapper recently took to Instagram to share a lengthy Instagram reflection. Not only that, but he also used the opportunity to reveal his next project, an upcoming "FOX Soul" series called Worth A Conversation. "Happy G Day To Me. Another year, Another endeavor," he writes. “It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different. Worth A Conversation, is self explanatory."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and it’s people," he continues. "From the front porch conversations to real-life situations Worth A Conversation is bridging the gap. My own show, starting Oct 14th 7pm PST 10Pm EST I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.”

Given everything he has brought to the table throughout his impressive music career, it will be interesting to how Jeezy carries himself on what sounds like a talk show environment. Especially when he's already made the announcement that his new album The Recession 2 is on the way, though he has yet to unveil a proper release date for it. All things considered, 2020 is shaping up to be a massive year for the Snowman -- are you looking forward to him make the crossover to TV?