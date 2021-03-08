mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jeezy & Shawty Redd Return With "Back To The Bascis"

Mitch Findlay
March 08, 2021 15:28
Back To The Basics
Jeezy
Produced by Shawty Redd

Jeezy and Shawty Redd opt to take things "Back To The Basics" on their new collaboration, as rumors of a new tape heat up.


If there's one thing rappers love more than anything, it's being back. Songs have celebrated the art of the return for decades, and it's unlikely that will end anytime soon. Case in point, Jeezy and longtime collaborator Shawty Redd have officially joined forces for their new single "Back To The Basics," which Redd recently premiered on his Instagram page. With a rumored new project in the works, it's possible that this one marks the first glimpse at what's to come -- and a promising glimpse at that. 

With Redd lacing up a spooky piano-driven instrumental that wouldn't sound out of place in an old-school horror flick soundtrack, Jeezy steps up. "I'm in the zone with the zones, must have had bout twenty phones / shit it's cold in the streets that's why I'm wearing long Johns," he raps, his flow methodical. "Got that grind on my mind, all my heroes doing time / Popeyes chicken sandwich at the spot I got a line." 

As of now, it's unclear as to whether the pair intend on releasing this one to DSPS -- either way, it certainly bodes well for fans of Jeezy and Shawty Redd's chemistry, especially with the anniversary of last year's collaborative Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision tape.  Check out "Back To THe Basics" now, and sound off if you're hoping for more from Jeezy and Redd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm in the zone with the zones, must have had bout twenty phones
Shit it's cold in the streets that's why I'm wearing long Johns
Got that grind on my mind, all my heroes doing time
Popeyes chicken sandwich at the spot I got a line

