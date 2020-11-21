mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazz Cartier Emerges Live From The "Basement"

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 12:46
Jazz Cartier is back with new heat.


Toronto's Jazz Cartier exploded onto the scene with the release of Marauding In Paradise. The project emerged as a refreshing dose of what was to come out of the 6ix following the breakout moments of artists like Drake, Tory Lanez, and The Weeknd

It's been roughly two years since the release of Jazz's last project, Fleurever. He continued to release new singles ever since then and this year, we received a few bangers from him. Last month, he unleashed "Disclosure" which he is now following up on with "Basement." Jazz Cartier details the playboy lifestyle over 808s and auto-tuned harmonies for a record that would surely go off during any of his live performances.

Perhaps with the release of "Basement," we can expect a new project in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics
Come from the basement
Don't wanna talk if your talk doesn't make sense
Yeah, shawty gave me facelift
I don't want relation, it ain't ever make sense

