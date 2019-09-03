Boston Celtics fans got quite the scare on Tuesday morning, as Jayson Tatum went down with a sprained ankle during Team USA's 93-92 overtime victory against Turkey in the FIBA World Cup.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Tatum rolled his ankle while driving to the basket on the final possession of the game, which ultimately set up Khris Middleton to hit the game-winning free throws. Tatum had to be helped off the court, but early reports suggest he'll be just fine.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tatum provided an update shortly after Tuesday's game, revealing that his ankle is already feeling better. Furthermore, Windhorst notes that Tatum didn't appear to have a bad limp as he left the arena wearing sneakers.

The 21-year old forward finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the win. Even if his ankle injury proves to be nothing serious, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he decides to shut it down for the remainder of the World Cup.

Team USA's next game is on Thursday against Japan. The Celtics will open the season on October 23 with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, airing on ESPN.