Jay-Z has fully embraced the billionaire mindset, continuously elevating his status through a series of impressive money moves. Most recently, the legendary rapper signed a partnership deal with Moët Hennessy, with the intention to elevate his "Ace Of Spades" champagne into a household name.

The deal earned widespread praise from the rap community, with artists like Dr. Dre and 2 Chainz celebrating Jay's visionary mind with congratulatory IG messages. Now, Jay is back at it again with another new development, this time teaming with Sotheby's to auction off an incredibly rare bottle of Dussé -- all in the name of charity.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The bottle in question happens to be the first-ever bottle of Dussé's Grande Champagne Cognac, aged for decades at the storied Château de Cognac in France. At this time, only two-hundred-and-eighty-bottles are available, each one numbered with an inscription for tracking purposes. For the purpose of the auction, Dussé is bringing out the number-one bottle, a surefire collector's item for the wealthy connoisseur. Emphasis on wealthy, as Complex notes that the bottle's estimated value sits between $25,000 and $75,000.

"When our Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia, discovered the aged liquid at the Château de Cognac and explained how truly one of a kind it is, it was important to me to honor it by doing something that would celebrate its singularity,” explained Jay-Z, by way of an official press release. “Once that barrel is emptied, there’s no way the liquid can be recreated. The whole process behind the 1969 Anniversaire collection reminded me why I got involved in the spirits industry in the first place–to create something that will stand the test of time."

The auction is set to go down on Sotheby's official website right here, taking place on March 1st at 9 AM EST. All proceeds are set to go to Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation.