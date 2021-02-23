As two of the wealthiest artists in hip-hop, it's no surprise that Jay-Z and Dr. Dre have crossed paths on more than one occasion. Having first collaborated on Vol 3...The Life & Times Of S. Carter's "Watch Me," produced by Irv Gotti (with whom Dre would have a heated feud years later), the pair went on to develop healthy creative chemistry. Songs like Blueprint 2's "The Watcher 2," Kingdom Come's "Lost Ones," "30 Something," "Trouble" and "Minority Report," and the unreleased Eminem posse cut "Syllables" emerged as a result of their partnership.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

As two of the game's resident big ballers, with Jay edging Dre out as hip-hop's first and only billionaire, it's no wonder they remain mutually appreciative of one another's acumen. Case in point, Dre offered up the rare Instagram post celebrating Hov's recent partnership with Moët Hennessy, a deal designed to elevate the status of Ace Of Spades. "Congratulations Jay Z!!" writes Jay, alongside an image of himself looking healthy and composed. "Dope AF!! That’s Black Excellence." Real recognize real, as they say.

It's welcome to see an increased social media presence from the Good Doctor, who remains hard at work on his forthcoming Detox album. From the sound of it, he looks to be addressing many of the recent headlines surrounding his name, spitting some scathing divorce-centric bars in a recent snippet with KXNG Crooked. Perhaps we'll see even a verse from Hov when Dre's fourth studio album rolls around, whenever that may be.