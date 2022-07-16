When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is).

During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"Mostly relationships," JAY-Z explained of how he picks and chooses his collaborations. "It's actually always been mostly relationships, sometimes it's talent."

He continued, "Pretty much every song that I’m on, I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs." The New York native then added that he won't accept money in exchange for verses. "I never charge," he confirmed.

Clearly, quality is important to Hov, and when it comes to quantity there are "way more no's" than collaborations that actually come to fruition.

"I try to be straight up," he said of communicating with his peers. "Sometimes it slips through the cracks. Sometimes I want to do it, and my life is in a certain place, and I’m moving and I can’t do it. But I typically try to be straight up with people."

Elsewhere in the episode, JAY-Z addressed retirement rumours, saying, "I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired."

"It's a gift," he said of his musical (and other) talents. "Who am I to shut it off? And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open."

