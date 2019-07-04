mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay-Z, Kanye West & Frank Ocean Let Off July 4th Fireworks On "Made In America"

Aron A.
July 04, 2019 13:25
Some Independence Day vibes from The Throne.


Although the possibility of a Watch The Throne 2 seems unlikely these days, the joint project by Kanye West and Jay-Z still stands as one of the best collaborative projects in hip-hop. We've seen the two bring the best out of each other in the past but having a whole album between the two titans showcased what they were capable of when they were locked in completely as a unit. Seeing how it's 4th of July, and Kanye West and Jay-Z are generally appropriate for any holiday playlist, we're bringing back The Throne's "Made In America" for this week's TBT.

With the help of Frank Ocean, Jay-Z and Kanye West detail the struggles they've been through and managed to overcome while reflecting on being Black in America. Ocean holds down the hook before Kanye comes in on the first verse, recounting the steps that built his career. Jay-Z's verse speaks on hustling as a youngin in Bedstuy to becoming one of the most widely renowned musicians and businessmen of this generation.

Quotable Lyrics
The streets raised by, pardon my bad manners
I got my liberty, choppin' grams up
Street justice, I pray God understands us
I pledge allegiance to all the scamblers
This is the Star Spangled Banner

