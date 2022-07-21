It looks like we'll be getting new music from dvsn this week. The "Blessings" duo announced their new single, "If I Get Caught" on social media this week, which includes contributions from Jermaine Dupri. The cover art itself sparked tons of dialogue. Daniel Daley is depicted trying to walk away while four women latch onto him. It's already been labeled a toxic record, which the group described as "THE ANTHEM WE ALL NEEDED…"



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Turns out, the song will include a sample of Jay-Z's "Song Cry." Jermaine Dupri revealed a screenshot of a text message he received from Jay-Z approving the sample.









"I didn't think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry... I stand corrected," he messaged Jermaine Dupri, who asked if that was Jay's way of approving the sample.

"I just want a disclaimer that says that I said 'This song is wrong !' Haaaa," he wrote. "And you're good."





"Thank you @jermainedupri for clearing Jay Z sample ! Oh and btw Jay it’s not toxic it’s honest," dvsn captioned their post.

It's unclear what song from Jay-Z they sampled but it wouldn't be surprising if it was "Song Cry." Just days before announcing the single, they revealed a list of "The 5 Most Honest Anthems" including "Song Cry," and "If I Get Caught," along with Drake's "Marvins Room," SZA's "The Weekend," and Usher's "Confessions Pt. II."





