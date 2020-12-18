mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dvsn Drops Sultry Single “Blessings” From New Project

Madusa S.
December 18, 2020 10:27
Image via Spotify

Blessings
dvsn
Produced by Nineteen85 & James Fauntleroy

The single is off their upcoming project "Amusing Her Feelings"


After dropping their third album A Muse In Her Feelings earlier this year, the R&B duo dvsn is back with a brand new single. Co-produced by one half of the duo Nineteen85, the OVO-signees are continuing to cement their glory.  

Champions of consistency, one thing you can always expect from the Canadian duo is that there will be feelings. They certainly do not stray far from this theme on their latest single “Blessings,” as lead singer Daniel Daley expresses his desire for a lover. While the song uses samples from a gospel song, don’t be fooled by Daley’s smooth vocals. Upon closer inspection, the song’s raunchy undertones can be heard in Daley’s lyrics written by the duo with assistance from James Fauntleroy

As the duo revealed to fans on social media, the new single is from an upcoming project titled Amusing Her Feelings. No official release date or information for the project besides this has been revealed. 

Quotable Lyrics

When we get married
You won't have to feel no shame
I wouldn't be trippin' but we callin' His name
And she'll keep sayin', "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus"
Then I be sayin, "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus"
The neighbors hear you screamin', screamin', screamin'
They gon' be believers, believers, believers

