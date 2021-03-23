Billion-dollar businessman Jay-Z has continuously made profitable and influential moves that have proved lucrative for all who have their names attached to his companies. The rapper-turned-mega-mogul recently made headlines after inking a deal with Jack Dorsey and Square Inc. in the massive Tidal sell-off that made Carter just a few hundred million dollars richer. Someone else had a slight Ja-Z-related come up in recent weeks after one of his personally signed trading cards went up for auction.



Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

According to Uproxx, the 2005 "Signs of Stardom" trading card was up for sale thanks to Goldin Auctions. The outlet reported that the autographed card was lingering around the $2,000 mark before a buyer went all out to make sure they were the new owner of Jay-Z-touched memorabilia.

The trading card was purchased for $105,780, and it's reported that Jay-Z's card fetched the most money ever for one that was of a non-sports figure. There are plenty of Hov fans out there that would love to get their mitts on a Hip Hop history collectible, but we're not sure if most would dish out over $100K for a rapper's trading card. Either way, it's expected that this Jay-Z card will only increase in value in years to come.

Check it out below and let us know if you would pay big bucks for your favorite artist's trading card.

[via]