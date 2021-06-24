Yesterday was huge for the Boston Celtics as they officially hired Ime Udoka as their next head coach. Udoka was the assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets and coming into the offseason, many pundits believed he would find a home somewhere in the league as a head coach. He is immensely talented and he is certainly going to have an impact on the Celtics roster which is full of young and talented players.

To celebrate the news, Jay Williams of ESPN took to Twitter to congratulate Udoka. Unfortunately, Williams made a pretty embarrassing error as he claimed that Udoka was the first black head coach in the history of the Celtics. This immediately got people's attention as they were quick to remind him that Bill Russell, KC Jones, and Doc Rivers were all iconic coaches for the franchise.

After his tweet went viral, Williams eventually deleted it and blamed a hacker for the error. As he claims in the tweet below, he even changed his password to make sure it never happens again.

"As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed," he wrote.

Using the hacker excuse seems like a massive stretch here especially when you consider how most hackers go to Twitter with the goal of spewing hate as opposed to congratulatory messages. Either way, this was a bad look for Williams and we're sure he will do better research in the future.