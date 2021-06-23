With Brad Stevens heading up to the front office and shipping Kemba Walker out in the blink of an eye, it was only right that he found a solid replacement for his inbounds play wizardry.

Ime Udoka, former Laker role player and Spurs assistant coach, has been promoted from being Steve Nash's assistant on the Brooklyn Nets to leading the Celtics' locker room. With young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown presumably making his transition easier than most players could, there is still a lot to be said of what's to come from the Celtics in this season-to-be.

Greg Campbell/Getty Images

While this is a big hire for the Celtics, social media truly couldn't care less. They're having a field day knowing that Head Coach Ime Udoka is in fact married to esteemed actress Nia Long.

While the city hasn't seen the basketball luck they're accustomed to over the past few years, at least they've got a couple of new reasons to be excited for next season. With two front office moves in the matter of a week, Stevens has his eyes set on pushing this team to a title from an angle he's not as accustomed to.