Jay Gwuapo Delivers Spooky Pop Smoke Collab "Black Mask"

Aron A.
October 31, 2020 13:02
Black Mask
Jay Gwuapo Feat. Pop Smoke

Jay Gwuapo unleashes four new singles including an unreleased collaboration with the late Pop Smoke.


The Brooklyn drill scene has been carrying Pop Smoke's legacy since his passing earlier this year. Before his death, he evidently recorded a ton of music that we're fortunate enough to hear these days. Aim For The Stars Shoot For The Moon was an immediate success, revealing the impact Pop could've had on the world if he were here today.

Jay Gwuapo has been among those within Pop's immediate circle that's been keeping the late rapper's name alive. Releasing "Long Live The Woo" in tribute to Pop, he came through this week with an unreleased collaboration titled, "Black Mask." Cubeatz and Cool & Dre cook up the menacing production with a ghost synth adding a necessary sprinkle of spookiness to the track. 

Along with "Black Mask," Jay Gwuapo also dropped off "Dangerous," "Smoke Season Freestyle," and "Intro."

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hundred round clip in the Goyard, that's a Goyard
Why you tryna get up in my section?
Lil' n**ga, we do not know y'all, huh
I got a hundred killers in my section ready to show off
Do a hit, then show off

Jay Gwuapo Pop Smoke
