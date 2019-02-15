Jay Gwuapo
- SongsPop Smoke & Jay Gwuapo's "Lefty" Arrives In FullPop Smoke holds down the hook on Jay Gwuapo's "Lefty." By Aron A.
- NewsJay Gwuapo Runs It Up On "Blah Blah Blah"Jay Gwuapo shares a brand new single. By Aron A.
- NewsJay Gwuapo Comes Through With An Emotional Ballad On "Lost Files"Jay Gwuapo pays homage to the friends he's lost on new single "Lost Files."By Alexander Cole
- NewsJay Gwuapo Delivers Spooky Pop Smoke Collab "Black Mask"Jay Gwuapo unleashes four new singles including an unreleased collaboration with the late Pop Smoke. By Aron A.
- NewsJay Gwuapo & Asian Doll Count Racks On "Blue Face"Jay Gwuapo and Asian Doll link up for a banger.By Aron A.
- NewsJay Gwuapo & KJ Balla Go "Back To Back"KJ Balla and Jay Gwuapo deliver a certified anthem for the streets with "Back To Back."By Aron A.
- NewsJay Gwuapo Is Back In Action With "Dangerous"Jay Gwuapo returns with his latest single, "Dangerous."By Aron A.
- NewsBrooklyn Rapper Jay Gwuapo Tributes Pop Smoke In "Long Live The Woo"Jay Gwuapo introduced Pop Smoke to music and now, he's saying goodbye to his friend in a song.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJay Gwuapo Enlists Calboy On "Oh No"Jay Gwuapo teams up with Calboy on "Oh No."
By Aron A.
- Music VideosJay Gwuapo Flexes His Lavish "Lifestyle" In New VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Jay Gwuapo drops his latest music video.By Alex Zidel