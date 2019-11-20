Jay Critch Drops Fire New Track "Cameras"

Despite being "from the home of all the robbers and the scammers," Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch tells us that "they tryna' put my life in front the cameras." It's an age-old theme for rappers—the rags-to-riches trajectory—and this dichotomy between two drastically different lifestyles and the adjustment to suddenly living in the spotlight is at the forefront of Jay's new track.

Signed to frequent collaborator Rich the Kid's label Rich Forever Music a few years ago, Jay Critch has been on the come-up for awhile. Despite residing from Brooklyn, New York, one of the most bountiful birthplaces for talent in rap history, the 22-year-old rapper told HotNewHipHop last year that his music doesn't necessarily reflect "the "quintessential" New York sound." "I feel like my sound is the new wave of New York," he said. "I make sure [there's] still lyrics and flow to it and people could still turn up and to it. You want it to be enjoyable and not only just straight lyrics." This dedication to finding a balance between bars and beats is detectable in "Cameras," which has impactful lyrics like "Came from poverty, used to take his pack and sell it wholesale/The racks on me, pockets heavy so I cop Dior belts" but is still lit enough to play in the club.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm from the home where all the trappers and the plugs

And the, robbers and shooters that'll clap you for a dub

Acting, like he the man but on his block that boy a scrub

That's why, I'm the hood fave cause in my hood they show me love