Jay Critch Channels Kevin Durant On "KD Freestyle"

Aron A.
August 28, 2019 20:27
KD Freestyle
Jay Critch

Jay Critch is back with some new heat.


Brooklyn's been litty ever since it was announced that Kevin Durant was traded to the Nets. Although there were a ton of people who wanted to see him with the Knicks, that didn't end up happening. However, it looks like people are really eyeing to see KD help bring the championship back to Brooklyn. Although KD is expected to miss out on the next season of the NBA, Jay Critch will still be rooting for him.

The Brooklyn rapper dropped off some new music earlier today. With production handled by Davaughn, Jay Critch lets off bars and flexes his lyrical prowess on his new single, "KD Freestyle." The rapper's latest single arrives a few weeks after Spiffy Global unveiled the song "One Two" which not only features Critch but Pi'erre Bourne as well.

Peep "KD Freestyle" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Step into Dior, she adore me
Fuck these broke bitches, they can't afford me
He ain't ballin', man, he tellin' stories
From the top of the key, Robert Horry

