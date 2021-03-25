Today is the NBA trade deadline which means various players throughout the NBA will be swapping teams. This is the busiest time of the year for General Managers, although perhaps free agency also gives the trade deadline a run for its money. Leading up to today, there have been numerous rumors about certain players and what will be happening to them throughout the week. One of the players that has received a ton of interest is JaVale McGee, and this morning, he was moved.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, McGee was traded to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Isaiah Hartenstein, a second-round pick in 2027, and another second-round pick in 2023.

This is a nice deal for the Nuggets who are looking to add some depth and experience to their roster. Denver is a team that has the pieces to go far, and a player like McGee could offer some advice on how to play at the highest level when it comes time for the playoffs. As for the Cavs, they want to get younger and rebuild, so these draft picks are perfect for that occasion.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images