Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a "scary" car crash after colliding head-on with a motorcycle, over the weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet states that the Aquaman star was traveling on Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas when he made contact with the biker while they were both going around a curve.

On the bend, the motorcycle reportedly drifted over into Momoa's lane, hitting the left front end of his Oldsmobile. The collision sent the biker flying over the actor's windshield, landing on the other side of the car.



Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Miraculously, the rider was somehow left standing up after the crash. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries but appears to be doing just fine. TMZ reports that neither party is blaming the other for the incident.

Momoa is currently starring in the Apple TV series, See, alongside Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, and Christian Camargo. The science fiction drama is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia where a tribe believes that two of its children have mythical powers. The show's third and final season is set to air on August 26, 2022. Momoa shared a new trailer for the third season, over the weekend.

