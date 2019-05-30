Specifics regarding the inappropriate nature of Jason Mitchell's on set conduct has yet to be revealed to the public, but the consequences for his alleged actions are snowballing. Netflix dropped him from their film Desperados and Showtime fired him from The Chi. Mitchell has also been let go by both his manager and agent, and now MTV pulled him from their Movie & TV Awards nominations list.

Mitchell was nominated for his role as Brandon on The Chi for the award ceremony's Best Performance in a Show category. He was up against Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). In the wake of the news that multiple women, including The Chi actress Tiffany Boone, have accused him of inappropriate behavior, a rep for the network told Variety, "In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee."



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Chi's season two showrunner Ayanna Floyd recently made statements alleging that the show's creator and executive producer, Lena Waithe, was well aware of Mitchell's alleged behavior. "As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level."