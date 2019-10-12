Jared Leto was reportedly upset after learning Todd Philips’s Joker was greenlit without casting Leto as the lead role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto felt "alienated and upset" after being replaced by Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain. Leto starred as the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

The news of Leto’s response comes from an article on Martin Scorsese’s potential involvement in Joker early on. The piece says, “Tsujihara and Emmerich greenlit Joker, which cost less than $70 million, leaving Jared Leto — who played Joker in Suicide Squad — alienated and upset by the move.”

With the film setting records for box office earnings in October, bringing in $96 million for opening weekend, it’s unlikely DC has any remorse for their casting decisions. Suicide Squad was a massive box office hit as well, but it received mixed reviews from both critics and fans alike. It currently holds a 27% on rotten tomatoes and an audience score of 59%.

Leto has commented on his interest in continuing to play the Joker before. Earlier this year, he told Variety, "I would definitely play the Joker again. It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does." We’ll have to wait and see if Leto gets another shot at the role.