Over the last year or so, COVID-19 has put the Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy. Of course, the Games were delayed in 2020, and are now being played in just a few weeks from today. However, there were some fears that the Games would have to be canceled altogether as the Coronavirus was a massive crisis in Japan. For a few months, it seemed as though things had died down in Japan and that the Olympics would be able to go on without a hitch.

Unfortunately, there has been a change of plans as cases have skyrocketed in Japan. The country has declared a state of emergency, and today, they made the official decision to ban fans from all Olympic events. This means for the first time in history, the athletes will have to perform in empty stadiums.

We are living in unprecedented times right now so it only makes sense that the organizers would take every precaution possible to ensure the safety of the athletes. Coming to the Olympics remains a huge risk, and it will be interesting to see how things play out with the new protocols in mind.

Stay tuned for more news coming from the Olympic Games as we will be sure to bring that to you.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images