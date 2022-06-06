Pride Month is in full swing, and non-binary icon themselves, Janelle Monáe was tapped to act as grand marshal of the loud and proud parade that took place in West Hollywood, California over the weekend.

No stranger to making bold fashion choices, the Kansas City native let it all hang out – literally – pairing a very cropped long-sleeve mesh t-shirt with a black and white checkered mini skirt and a matching police hat. To keep their look somewhat modest (and accessorize) Monáe added dangly silver nipple covers, as well as a choker around their neck.

Over on their Instagram page, the Moonlight star shared a side-view of their OOTD, revealing that clean white Doc Martens were the footwear of choice, flowing beautifully with the rest of her colourless ensemble.

"Like what," Monáe wrote in the caption. "Thank you WeHo Pride 2022! More gay things to come."





Back in April, the Dirty Computer songstress came out as non-binary while appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk alongside their own mother, Janet.

"I'm nonbinary," they explained. "So I just don’t see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the "he" or the "she." And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women."

Monáe continued, "I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary." See more photos from the WeHo Pride Parade below.

