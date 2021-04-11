With the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Golden State Warriors took James Wiseman as it was clear the team needed some size. To start the season, Wiseman was phenomenal and while he showed some inconsistency down the stretch, he was still among some of the best rookie talents in the NBA. Warriors fans were getting a feel for what he could do on the court and his future was and still is something that supporters are looking forward to.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Now, Wiseman will have to miss significant time with a torn meniscus in his right knee. In fact, the injury is severe enough that the team is preparing for him to miss the rest of the season.

Now, the Warriors will have Wiseman evaluated and from there, they will get a better sense of where his season will go. The Warriors have had injury problems all season long and are outside of the playoffs as a result. Needless to say, the past two years have not been kind to the former dynasty.

Stay tuned for more basketball news as we will be sure to share it with you.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images