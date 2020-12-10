There has been a ton of drama surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets over the past week, and it seems like things are continuing to spiral out of control. It all started when Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall. While it seemed like Harden wanted to play with Wall, it was quickly revealed that Harden was holding out of training camp as he ditched the team to go party with the likes of Lil Baby.

This past week, Harden returned to Houston although he can only start practicing once he has passed six COVID-19 tests. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the plot has thickened as of late, as Harden continues to add teams to his preferred destinations list. In fact, two new teams have made the cut, including the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

It's been heavily reported that Harden would also like to go to the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers although it's clear that all of these teams will have to give up a lot if they want to get Harden on their team. For now, it seems like the Rockets are prepared to start the season with Harden, but if he continues to make a fuss, perhaps a trade could be completed before the start of the season.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images