James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season in what turned out to be a blockbuster deal that also involved none other than Ben Simmons. It was a huge move for both sides, and now, Harden is up for a brand new contract extension. Of course, the Sixers superstar has a $47 million option available for next season, and there have been rumblings of what Harden would do.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden is looking to opt-in on that remaining year for $47 million. This was not much of a surprise especially when you consider how Harden could never get that type of money again given his recent play. With that being said, it seems as though the Sixers and Harden are looking to keep an extension short, with two years as a sweet spot.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“James Harden is heading toward opting into that $47 million player option and then extending, perhaps by as many by two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers,” Wojnarowski said. “He will likely [sign] something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment from Philly to keep him and for him to stay in Philadelphia.”

Any such deal will only be signed on June 30th, which is when free agency officially begins.