James Harden had himself a very difficult season this past year. While playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Harden looked fairly disengaged and the Kyrie Irving drama certainly did not help his standing with the team. Eventually, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers where he was expected to form an incredible duo with the likes of Joel Embiid.

In the end, Harden continued to struggle for most of the way and it ended up costing the 76ers dearly as they were ousted from the playoffs. Now, Harden has to think long and hard about where he wants to play next, although for now, he is simply looking to enjoy his offseason.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A prime example of this was over the weekend when Harden was enjoying some time at the club. As you can see in the clip down below, Harden was in the corner vibing, when all of a sudden, his spidey senses began tingling about someone potentially filming him. The man filming Harden keeps the frame on the 76ers star for a second too long which gives Harden the perfect opportunity to look up suddenly and glare at the man. The comedic timing of it all was pretty great and as you can see, the rogue filmer was quick to take the camera off of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Harden was criticized for partying throughout the season but now that he has time off until around August, he is making the most of his vacation. Hopefully, he is able to clear his head and get back to the Harden of old.