James Harden was one of the biggest stories of last season. While playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Harden seemed to be in decline. In the end, it became clear that he simply wasn't happy with his situation, especially as it pertains to Kyrie Irving who was a wild card due to his vaccination status.

Eventually, Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a mega-deal that also involved Ben Simmons. This blockbuster trade shook up the NBA, but it didn't exactly do much for the Sixers who were subjected to yet another second-round exit, this time at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Harden currently has one more year left on his contract and this offseason, he will be given the option to opt-out. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Harden currently has every intention of opting in. In fact, he will also look to sign a short-term deal with the Sixers, which will begin following the end of next season. This deal will likely be for two years, which is the perfect length given Harden's age and rapid decline.

There is still a lot of time for Harden to change his mind, although, given the instability he has endured over the last few years, one could make the assumption that he would rather just stay put.

With the offseason just a couple of weeks away