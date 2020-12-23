James Harden is tired of people trying to drag him over and over. His name has been mentioned in some of the most scandalous stories to come out of the NBA's offseason, including rampant trade rumors and digs over his partying habit. Today, it was revealed that the league's officials were investigating a video of him reportedly at a strip club party, where there were no masks or social distancing in sight. Harden has since responded to the latest scandal, claiming that he was not at a strip club when the video was taken.



"One thing after another," wrote JH13 on Instagram Stories, clearly fed up about all of the negative media coverage. "I went to show love to my homegirls at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it's a problem."

He went on to complain about how people always have something negative to say.

"Everyday it's something different," added Harden. "No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real always end on top."

It hasn't been a secret that James wants out of Houston, skipping practices during the pre-season and now facing a suspension for their season opener tonight. Despite Harden's response saying that he was not at a strip club, he still broke protocol by going to an event with over fifteen people.

In addition to this, it's being reported that John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and other Rockets players are expected to miss tonight's game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

We'll keep you posted on James Harden's possible suspension, as well as the Rockets' situation going into tonight.