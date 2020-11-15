Houston Rockets guard James Harden is reportedly open to being traded to the New York Nets, as the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving "is resonating" with him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

"As Houston's James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn," Wojnarowski tweeted. "The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden."

Despite Harden's reported interest in a move to New York, the team allegedly fully intends to keep him around: "Sources: The Rockets continue to tell teams that they plan 'run it back' with Harden this season," Woj added. "So far, there have been no trade discussions between the Rockets and Nets."

Harden previously played with Durant earlier in his career in Oklahoma City.

"Houston is indeed telling teams this," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor confirmed. "What Harden wants is a different story. Keep in mind that Harden himself wanted to join forces with Russ. If Russ is gone, what's left: a season with a depleted, disgruntled roster and a new coach? In other words: a wasted year of his prime."

The NBA season is expected to begin in late December.

