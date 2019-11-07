James Harden has been having quite a bit of fun out there this season despite his poor shooting from the floor. With all the free throws he gets, he's able to run up his point totals and it typically gets the Rockets into position to win games. On Wednesday night, the Rockets took on the Golden State Warriors who are without the vast majority of their stars. Harden had a huge game as he posted 36 points and 13 assists in the team's 129-112 victory. The Rockets were expected to win but after a bit of a slow start, the win couldn't have come at a better time.

After the game, Harden was asked about the Warriors and their depleted roster. In the midst of answering, Harden says “Hopefully Klay, KD & Steph get back soon.” If you're familiar with anything that has to do with the NBA, then you would know that Kevin Durant is no longer on the Warriors and is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Perhaps Harden was trying to troll the Warriors here but considering how serious his tone was, it seems like he just forgot about free agency for a second. At the end of the day, you have a lot on your mind after an NBA game so maybe he just had a bit of a brain fart.

Either way, Harden's hiccup here was pretty funny especially if you're a Warriors fan trying to forget your ex, KD.