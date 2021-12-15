Today, it was revealed that the Brooklyn Nets are in a bit of an awkward spot as five players were listed as out with COVID-19. Those players LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson, and Jevon Carter, with the news coming on the heels of a report stating that Kevin Durant is suffering from some minor soreness in his ankle.

Now, things have gone from bad to worse for the Nets, as just moments before their game against the Toronto Raptors, it was revealed that James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered COVID-19 protocols, and are now inactive.

Luckily for the Nets, they will still have Kevin Durant in the lineup, however, the team will only have eight active players as seven are out due to COVID. This is a terrible scenario for the Nets, who are beginning to sound like the Chicago Bulls, who currently have 10 players out with the same issue. COVID cases are climbing in the NBA right now, and this Winter outbreak is seemingly threatening the integrity of the schedule.

With the league continues to take the virus seriously, it remains to be seen whether or not more rescheduling will be necessary. Either way, this is not good news for the league as they will need to adjust to the current reality.

