Houston Rockets' All-NBA guard James Harden was up to his usual trick on Tuesday night in San Antonio, as he went off for 50 points, including a perfect 24-of-24 from the free throw line. That second stat had at least one Spurs fan crying foul, but Harden wasn't having any of his BS.

During one of Harden's trips to the line, a fan could be heard shouting, "No one wants to see a FT shooting contest," to which the former MVP quickly countered, “Nobody wants to see fouls either, goddammit!"

Through 20 games this season, Harden has shot 298 free throws, connecting on 261 of them. To put that in perspective, nobody in the league has even attempted as many free throws as Harden as made. According to Basketball-Reference, Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in FT attempts this season with 233 in his 21 games.

Spurs fans got the last laugh on Tuesday night, however, after officials mistakenly ruled that Harden missed a dunk that would have given the Rockets a 104-89 lead with 7:50 to play. The Spurs outscored the Rockets 26-13 following the botched call and ultimately rallied for a 135-133 double overtime victory.

