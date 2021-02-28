Nets star James Harden had massive praise Luka Doncic of the Mavericks, following Dallas' 115-98 road win in Brooklyn, Saturday night. The upset victory snapped the Nets' eight-game winning streak.

"There are some similarities," Harden said, comparing Doncic to himself. "He never lets anyone speed him up, and he gets what he wants. That's rare for a guy at a young age. I think he's 21 years old. And to be able to dictate the game and control the game like he does, we all know he has a very, very bright future.

"The Mavs got a special one."



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

While Dallas' win was impressive, the Nets were missing two of the best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This was no excuse to Harden, who said he should've picked up the slack: "Whoever is in the lineup and suited up has to be better, and that starts with me."

Doncic, who was recently selected to the All-Star team, finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

"It's something you can't even describe if somebody like that says something about you," Doncic admitted when informed of Harden's praise. "It's just amazing. I really appreciate it. I watch him. He's an unbelievable player and just really special."

