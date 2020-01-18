With Daniel Craig stepping down from his role as James Bond, producers are searching for someone to take his place. While no one has been chosen, producer Barbara Broccoli says the role will definitely be given to a man.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli said, according to IndieWire. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

Eva Green, who played Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, has expressed similar sentiments in the past: “I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman. Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.”

Rachel Weisz, who is married to Craig, has also agreed: "Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

The newest Bond film, No Time to Die, is set to release on April 10, 2020.