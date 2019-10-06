James Bond is headed back to theaters next year. Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond is set to be a thrill ride directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film is highly anticipated after Skyfall and Spectre did well at the box office. The new Bond film, entitled No Time To Die, will also star Oscar winner Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux. A poster for the film arrived on Sunday, and it keeps things classy and simple.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the synopsis of the film is as follows: "In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology." Early footage of the film was shown in June in an effort to stifle negative press that came from a controlled explosion that went wrong at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. There was also an incident involving a 49-year-old man charged with hiding a camera in a women's bathroom at the studio. To top things off, Craig also injured his ankle during production, which required surgery.