James Blake Teams Up With JID & SwaVay For Haunting Track "Frozen"

James Blake is an incredibly talented singer-songwriter who has teamed up with various hip-hop artists in the past. Every time Blake comes through with a new project, you can typically hear some rap sprinkled throughout, and on his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, that is exactly what we got. With the track "Frozen," we see Blake merging styles with the likes of JID and SwaVay, who come together for a truly haunting track.

With this song, we get a chilling yet skeletal instrumental that has Blake giving a low-key vocal performance. From there, JID and SwaVay each offer some passionate verses that fit perfectly within the context of the track. While some might be a tad skeptical at these three getting together on a song, it ends up working to perfection.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

A typical day, a temperature drop

A flick on a tool, a bitch ass cop

Grippin' a tool, but we ain't watchin' Home Improvement

Cole/JID vid, my influences bought the views in