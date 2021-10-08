James Blake Returns With "Friends That Break Your Heart," Ft. J.I.D., SZA, SwaVay & More

Although his solo output doesn't necessarily fit within the boundaries of any traditional genre, James Blake has maintained a heavy presence in Hip-Hop and R&B over the last decade. Having worked with everyone from André 3000 to Beyoncé, the Grammy award-winning artist has been a part of some spectacular collaborations over the years, such as "King's Dead" with Kenrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Future and "Mile High" with Travis Scott.

Now, two years after the release of his lauded fourth studio album Assume Form, James Blake has returned with his first full-length in years, titled Friends That Break Your Heart.

Led by the previously heard singles "Say What You Will," "Life Is Not The Same," and "Famous Last Words," the 12-track record makes for a lean, sub-45-minute listen, and it features guest appearances from artists such as SZA, JID, SwaVay and Monica Martin. Listen to James Blake's fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, below and lets us know in the comments if you're feeling his highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Assume Form.

Tracklist:

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I'm So Blessed You're Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I'm Insecure